After begging for power, Akufo-Addo doesn't respect public opinion - Haruna Iddrisu

Nana Akufo-Addo and Haruna Iddrisu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government do not respect public opinion, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has observed citing recent pronouncements by the president.

Iddrisu stated in an interview on Joy FM, on October 31, 2022, that it was unacceptable that a president who is on record to have pleaded with voters to try him will turn out to be disrespectful of public opinion.



His comment was in respect of Akufo-Addo's retort earlier his month that he was not moved by threats of some people to vote against the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s biggest headache is, he is just disrespecting public opinion and he does so at his own peril. This is the first time I am seeing a government just simply not respect public opinion...



"He has forgotten that he used to beg, that vote for me, try me. They’ve voted for you, they’ve tried you now you are saying that you are not going to hold people’s hand into a ballot room?" Haruna Iddrisu asked rhetorically.



What exactly did Akufo-Addo say?

The president was answering a question by an OTEC FM journalist over threats by people of the two areas to vote against the NPP. “No problem, no problem,” Akufo-Addo is heard saying.



He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.



“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.



“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.



