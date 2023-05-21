'After series of attacks, Kennedy Agyapong couldn’t say a word when I confronted him’ – Former CID Boss

Kennedy Agyapong

Former Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro (Retired), has spoken about the allegations levelled against him by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong prior to his retirement.

During his time in office, COP Bright Oduro (Retired) faced numerous criminal allegations and verbal abuse from Kennedy Agyapong.



Popular among such allegations was that, the former head of CID was conniving with land guards to terrorize people and seize their lands.



Briefly, after the continuous allegations against him, the police capo was asked to proceed on a leave which eventually led to his retirement. COP Oduro (Retired) named Kennedy Agyapong as the hidden face behind his sudden removal from the police force.



According to him, the Interior Minister, Hon. Kan Dapaah sidelined him due to the comments made by the Assin Central MP without giving him a fair hearing.



Touching on how he addressed the accusations levelled against him, COP Bright Oduro in an interview with an Accra-based FM stated that he had to confront Kennedy Agyapong via a phone call to understand what the legislator had against him.

To his utmost surprise, the outspoken legislator was quiet and could not say a word during their phone call.



He narrated, "I had the opportunity to call into the show on Net2TV when Kennedy Agyapong was making those allegations, but he could not pick up.”



He added, "After the show, I called him back and asked him on what basis he was making those allegations, but he couldn't speak. He never responded," he noted.



COP Bright Oduro further emphasized that considering the position he had attained in the field of policing, there was no justification for him to be involved with land guards. He doubted that land guards then would have had the financial means to make him an offer worth considering.



