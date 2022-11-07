Aftermath of 'Kume preko reloaded': Kpebu heads to Parliament

Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says he will be heading to Parliament to petition the House for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He vows not to rest until the first gentleman resigns for his abysmal leadership and mismanagement of the economy.



Martin Kpebu said the wanton corruption and mismanagement of the economy give a clear indication that Ghanaians can no longer wait until the end of Mr Akufo-Addo’s four-year term.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, in an interview that he will be at the August House on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to petition the lawmakers.

“There is an online petition going on, by Wednesday, I will submit that to parliament,” he noted.



Martin Kpebu was the brain behind the just-ended ‘Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration to force the president and some of his ministers to resign. He is spearheading a campaign to have the president together with his vice abdicate their respective seats in order to pave way for the constitutional provision for their replacement to be set in motion.



