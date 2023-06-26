Aftermath of torrential rains: Nzema East Municipal Assembly evacuates 105 flood victims

Some members of the Nzema East Municipal Assembly helping with the evacuation of trapped residents

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

It has emerged that a lot of residents from Ajomoro Ashiem, the farming community in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have so far been saved from the floods.

This heartbreaking phenomenon follows the heavy rainfalls which had caused the Ankobra River to overflow its banks leaving lots of people homeless in the Nzema East municipality.



According to the information available to this reporter, the municipality has been under siege to the rains for the past seven days which has trapped many towns and villages with floods.



This reporter was reliably informed that about 80% of the total land area in the municipality is completely flooded.



This has caused severe food and water shortage in the affected communities.

The disaster has caused many buildings to collapse and affected residents are currently living in churches, schools and sheds.



However, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Honourable Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah with the support of the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Anthony Amoah have able to evacuate 105 residents of Ajomoro Ashiem.



The two chiefs of the town, Nana Amonle Kojo and Nana Appiakubi played a good role in supporting to get the residents out to safety.



