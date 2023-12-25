Afua Asentewaa crosses 24-hour mark in sing-a-thon record attempt, receives massive support from Ghanaians

Afua Asantewaa is aiming for the longest singing marathon record

At the stroke of 12 o’clock midnight on Monday, December 25, 2023, Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa crossed 24-hours in her attempt at a Guinness World record.

In an ambitious move, Afua Asantewaa at exactly 12:00 AM on Sunday, commenced her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, which currently stands at 105 hours.



The sing-a-thon which is expected to last from December 24 to 27, 2023, has received wide public support from Ghanaians.



The Akwaaba Village which is the venue for the event has seen hundreds of Ghanaians trooping in to cheer on Asantewaa to achieve her goal.



Several celebrities including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Nana Ama McBrown have been sighted at the venue with more celebrities expected to show up as the days go by.



On social media, there is also an overwhelming outpouring of support for Afua Asantewaa.

See some visuals from Akwaaba Village and social media comments below:





Kwabena Kwabena and superstar Becca are here to throw their support to Afua Asantewaa to break and set the record straight. #dek360ghana #afuaasantewaasingathon #afuaasantewaasingaton pic.twitter.com/IeJS6h9sGa — DEK360Ghana???????? (@Dek360Ghana) December 25, 2023

The Stars are really trooping in To Support Afua, Good Way To Go!!



This is for #GhanaMusic!! Let’s keep it coming!!????????????????#afuaasantewaasingathon pic.twitter.com/3oYuwZXeIY — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe ????‍???? (@ShadrackAmonooC) December 25, 2023

Just when we thought we had seen it all, Afua Asantewaa surprised us with a rap????????????????????????#PulseEvents #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/XsJogSRrW8 — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) December 24, 2023

Isn't it remarkable how you triumphed throughout the entire year, untouched by enemies? Divine protection from God was undoubtedly at work. Merry Christmas ???? #afuaasantewaasingathon #MerryChristmas #aseda #nacee pic.twitter.com/MkdjgLGish — Nacee (@naceemusic) December 25, 2023

The empress @iamamamcbrown is here to support Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon.



Keep going, we are all behind you ????????????#TV3GH #3Entertainment pic.twitter.com/YxZst4ckmF — 3 Entertainment (@3entertainGH) December 25, 2023

Pictures from the 'Sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt by Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum' ????: @paulkplorla#AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/KsC4dEGDkT — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 24, 2023

Pictures from the 'Sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt by Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum'



????: @paulkplorla #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/AEsf3B3N65 — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 24, 2023

Musicians Kwabena Kwabena, Becca, Eno Barony & Kobi Rana spotted at the Akwaaba Village supporting Afua Asantewaa at 05:30AM this morning.#AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/XfN8plOVUZ — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 25, 2023

GA/SARA