Agavedzi tidal waves: Victim recounts chilly story

Agavedzi is a fishing community and has a population of some 2,000 people

Hundreds of Residents at Agavedzi in the Ketu South municipality have abandoned their homes as the intense tidal waves continue to wash away their homes.

Over 1,000 homes have been destroyed whiles some people are reported dead. Many residents are also demanding that government extends the sea defence project to the area.



A downpour early Friday further compounded the problem of residents.



One resident, Collins Amedzome, said “ As I speak to you it is raining over here and I had to stop a car to hide in it. Where to lay my head is not there, what to eat is not there. We are fishermen and due to the sea erosion it has carried away our homes and cars into the sea and the blocks are in the sea so we cannot go fishing”.



“My brother we lay our beds beside the road and our children sleep beside us”. He told host of Community Connect, Johny Hughes on 3FM 92.7.

According to Collins, he travelled to Benin but when he returned, his building was washed away by the tidal waves whiles he struggles to feed himself.



“I have four children and feeding is a problem. I beg friends who will give you something small”.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, denied claims he doesn’t care about the problem in the community. “The new disaster happening now is as a result of where the phase ended. Because we have reclaim some lands from the sea and it pushes the water to other towns and so government is aware”.



He also said people have refused to relocate. “We got a portion of land for them and we asked people to relocate but the people won’t relocate”.