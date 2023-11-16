Agbozume flood victims receive support from DVLA workers union

DVLA donated some items to flood victims in the Ketu South Municipality

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Workers Union (DVLA) has presented some relief items to victims of recent floods in the Somé Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality.

The items, valued at about GH¢ 20, 000, were presented to Torgbiga Adamah III, Paramount Chief and President of the Somé Traditional Council for onward distribution to the affected families.



The items include bags of sachet water, soft beverages, mini bags of rice, and clothing among others.



At a brief ceremony to hand over the items at Agbozume on Tuesday, November 14, the National President of DVLAWU, Prince David Orchill said the donation was the union's way of showing solidarity and empathy to the families who have suffered the brunt of the floods in the Ketu South Municipality, especially Agbozume and it's environs.

He said that following the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam, the attention of the entire country was directed at the three Tongu Districts which were reported to have been worse affected by the floods, with all donations channeled to those parts "leaving our brothers and sisters down South who also have had to contend with similar challenges, hence we thought it wise as a Union to turn our attention to the people of Agbozume and it's environs."



Torgbiga Adamah III, on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture, which he said could not have come at a better time, and assured that the items would reach the intended beneficiaries.



Volta regional Chairman of DVLAWU, Israel Selikem Bossman, and one of the Managers of DVLA at the head office, David Quarcoo Dedor were part of the team that presented the items.