Age is nothing in politics – Alan Kyerematen’s campaign

Leader of the Movement for Change and 2024 Independent Presidential Aspirant, Alan Kyerematen

Courage Nobi, Deputy Director of Communication for the Movement for Change, has championed Alan Kyerematen’s presidential candidacy, asserting that age holds little significance in comparison to one’s demonstrated abilities and track record in both private and public service.

Speaking on the 3FM Sunrise Morning Show with Johnnie Hughes on February 19th, Nobi emphasized Kyerematen's reputation in various spheres as a trump card.



He highlighted Kyerematen's inclusion in the Times 100 leaders to watch in 1994 and his role in founding Empritech, a venture that facilitated job creation within companies.



“In politics, age is nothing. What is important is what is within you that you have demonstrated in public service, so, what has been your conduct in private service and in public service?” he asked.



“In 1994 he was listed among the Times 100 leaders to watch, leaders for the millenniums, he developed Empritech which empowered companies to create employment” he added.

Nobi drew comparisons between Kyerematen and other political figures, asserting that Kyerematen's accomplishments surpass those of both former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of suitability for the presidency.



He criticized the tendency to downplay the significance of positions like vice president, stressing the immense responsibility the office wields.



Referring to President Akufo-Addo's reliance on Bawumia's expertise in managing the economy, Nobi implied that it was time for a new approach. He argued that crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions should inspire innovative leadership rather than serve as excuses.



GA/SARA