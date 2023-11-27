Aged, widows smile as Seidu Agongo, Class Group donate GH¢231,000 to flood victims

Some of the affected the people at the event to receive some help

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

It was all smiles and joy for more than 1,150 elderly and other vulnerable residents of Mepe in the Volta Region when businessman and founder of the Class Media Group, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, donated a total of GH¢231,000 to them.

Each of the 1,158 selected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, made up of the aged and single mothers, widows, and persons with disabilities, received at least GH¢200 cedis in cash to help mitigate the impact of the floods on their lives and livelihoods.



The beneficiaries were among the 12,000 people in Mepe who were affected by the dam spillage that displaced residents, destroyed houses and schools, and submerged farms.



They received the cash amounts at a special event held at the Royal Masito Palace in Mepe and graced by the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area and Guest of Honour, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI. It was organised by the CMG in conjunction with the Mepe Development Association.



The beneficiaries included an octogenarian, Adayo Fiawoyife, who lost her only source of livelihood, a farm, and had her house collapsed by the spillage.



“I thank him, and I pray that God blesses him for his good heart and helps him to get more so he can support people like us,” she said.







Touched by reports

In a speech read on his behalf by the Business Development Manager of CMG, Agyemang Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Agongo said the gesture was in recognition of his desire to help make an impact and make life better for everyone.



He said he was touched by the plight of the people when reports on Class FM, Accra FM, and CTV showed the devastating impact of the spillage on people and their properties.



He said that although the CMG and its listeners had donated to the people, he felt compelled to support the vulnerable in society.



Recalling the support he got while mending shoes for a living as a young boy, the founder of the collapsed Heritage Bank Limited said his difficult beginnings taught him to always be helpful whenever he could.



“I am a product of difficulty, and with it came the lesson that the essence of our existence is not what we achieve ourselves, but how we help others achieve their goals.



“Like I always say, in 100 or 200 years to come, none of us may be in existence, but the support and impact we make today will live forever,” Alhaji Agongo said.



The philanthropist who constructed an outpatient block for the Child Emergency Unit of Korle Bu in 2018 noted that though disasters were bound to happen, it was the unifying force of family, friends, and community that would ensure that humanity overcame these challenges for life to continue.





This, he said, underscored the decision to come to the aid of the special group of victims.



Explaining why he settled on these classes of people, he acknowledged that although most of the citizens have been affected, these groups have been the hardest hit due to their special needs in “these perilous times."



“This is why my team and I are here today to provide monetary support to 1,158 aged and single mothers, widows, and persons with disability. Each person will receive a cash amount of GH¢200 to use in cushioning himself or herself against the unfortunate situation.



“As your brothers and sisters across the country, we deeply share in the pain and frustrations that these floods have inflicted on you and your livelihoods. While we have expressed it in our hearts and from afar, the warmth that comes with physical presence is comparable to none.







“With us too is the financial support, drawn from the purity of our hearts and our resolve to help our own brothers and sisters shake off the burdens of the disaster and get back on their feet," she stated.

Negative claims



Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area, who graced the occasion with his subjects, was full of praise for Alhaji Seido Agongo and his CMG team, including CTV, Accra FM, Class FM, and Ho FM.



He noted that the population of the area is over 16,000, out of which about 12,000 were directly affected by the flood.



“We thank you for coming to our aid; we are very grateful to Alhaji Seidu Agongo, and we are grateful to Class Media Group,” he said



Torgbe Korsi Nego VI also used the occasion to debunk claims that residents were warned in advance to move to higher ground but were adamant.







“It is not true that we were told to evacuate before the flood,” he told the news team, noting if they were indeed informed ahead what structures or plans were put in place by the government before the spillage.

“It breaks our hearts to hear such negative news. It is not the best,” he advised those he claimed were peddling falsehoods.



The beneficiaries, who took turns to personally receive cash donations, showered praise on Alhaji Agongo for doling out his hard-earned money to alleviate their plight.



An 83-year-old retired teacher, Madam Patience Gli, who currently houses five families in her less-affected apartment, was awed by the quantum of money given out by Alhaji Agongo as an individual.







“I didn’t know Ghanaians could be that generous. God richly bless him and others for the support,” she remarked.



Present at the event were Torgbe Aklade Amedeker, Regent of Fenuku Stool, and Mr Mensah Akaho, Stool Father for Adabla Stool.



Also: Mr Agyemang Oppong Peprah the Business Development Manager, Class Media Group; Torgbe Ahorgo I, General Manager of Ho FM; Dr. Richard Akplotsyi; Edward Armah, Assistant Manager, Sage Medical Centre