Agenda 111: Dr. Bawumia cut sod for hospital project at Ejura

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and some traditional leaders at the sod cutting of the Ejura Hospital project

The vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday July 18, 2023, cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern hospital project at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The project according to the vice president is part of the government’s Agenda 111, which he has described as the biggest-ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr. Bawumia said the government was committed to providing quality health care to the public.



He explained that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.



OTEC News’ Jacob Agyenim Boateng reported from Ejura that the vice president said the project will not be stalled as funding was readily available for the contractor.



He added that when completed, each facility would provide employment to health workers and others and also create other business in the health value chain for the surrounding communities.



He commended President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s government for investing huge into the country’s health sector.

"As you have heard already, the Ghana Health Infrastructure Project better known as the Agenda 111 project consists of the construction of 101 district hospitals in areas without district hospitals and the construction of two psychiatric hospitals for the middle and the southern belts, seven regional hospitals and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital."



"This idea by the President was conceived with the aim of making the country’s healthcare quality, affordable and accessible to the ordinary Ghanaian", he said.



For his part, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II said he was grateful to the government for providing Ejura and its surrounding residents with the hospital.



He noted the facility when completed will serve thousands of residents who would have trekked miles to seek health care.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II expressed gratitude to the vice president for his support to the Ejura community.



He disclosed that the vice president has provided a water facility that will serve the entire Ejura community, as well as the provision of over 1000 cement and the roofing of the Ejura Divisional Police Command among others.

"Ejura will forever be grateful to you Mr. Vice President for your footprint on our land, your contribution to the development of Ejura is huge and so on behalf of my people we say God bless you", he said.



Background



The president on August 17, 2021, cut the sod for the construction of the Agenda 111 hospital project.



Each hospital facility is planned as a single-story campus featuring Patient Reception & Processing, Administration, Pharmacy, Labs / Diagnostics, OPD, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Accident & Emergency, Surgical Ward, Pediatrics Ward, Maternity Ward, Isolation Ward and four state of the art theatre for surgery.



There are provisions for a mortuary, waiting and security pavilions, accommodation facility for families and doctors (separated) laundry, waste management and energy centre, kitchen, central store and maintenance yard.