Agenda 111: Government paying GHC1.3 million as mobilisation to contractors – Akandoh

82215137 Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is raising concerns about the payment of a whopping amount of GHS1.3 million as mobilisation to contractors working on the government’s flagship programme, Agenda 111 to build district hospitals across the country.

According to him, this is in sharp contrast to the accusations by the Vice President Dr Bawumia that the cost of hospitals built by former president John Dramani was inflated figures.

"What the vice president claimed could be used to build a whole hospital is now being paid as mobilisation.

"According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could use GHS1.2 million to complete many of the hospitals built by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration with inflated figures," he said.

The NDC’s Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region raised this concern about how the agenda 111 projects have been saddled with corruption even when a single project had not been completed on the afternoon socio-political show, the 'Citizen Show' hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 31, 2023.

According to him, at Pantang in the Geater Accra Region, the government has paid some US$1.3 million to the contractor for mobilisation.

"This government is paying ten per cent of the contract sum to contractors as mobilisation," he charged.

He said many of the contractors who have taken the mobilisation are not on site.

"As much as GHS10 to 11 million has been paid to some contractors who are not on site," he alleged.

