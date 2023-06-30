Agenda 111: Government says 88 hospitals currently under construction

Akufo-Addo lays block in Trede for first Agenda 111 project | File photo

According to the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 88 of the 111 hospitals planned under the 'Agenda 111' initiative, are currently under construction.

The project, which was launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, aims to construct 111 hospitals within an 18-month timeframe.



While some districts have faced challenges in acquiring land for construction, raising doubts about the government's commitment to the project, the government remains confident that all the hospitals will be completed before the end of President Akufo-Addo's second term.



During a press briefing in Trede, Ashanti region, where the project was initiated two years ago, Minister Oppong Nkrumah provided an update on the progress. He mentioned that some hospitals that were behind schedule have been terminated, while 88 hospitals are currently under construction.



The construction sites are grouped into eight zones, comprising a total of 54 projects. So far, 33 sites have been visited, and the government believes it is essential to showcase the progress made in Trede, where the initiative began.

Minister Oppong Nkrumah further explained, "We have also provided you with the reports of the sites that we have visited so far, the majority of them that are doing well, the few of them that are behind schedule. We have also updated you on the ones that we have had to terminate because they are behind schedule."



Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the Presidential advisor on health, assured the public that sufficient funding is available to complete the project. He also highlighted the potential benefits of these hospitals, emphasising that they would create employment opportunities for nurses and contribute to Ghana's overall economic growth.



The government remains dedicated to the successful implementation of the 'Agenda 111' project, aiming to enhance healthcare infrastructure across the country and improve accessibility to quality medical services for all citizens.