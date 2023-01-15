Agenda 111: Not a single one has been completed since 2020 - John Mahama slams government

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo on his 'Agenda 111' hospitals he promised.

According to the former President, the country is yet to witness the completion of a single hospital since it was promised in 2020.



"The 'Agenda 111' hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hiospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians serious. Enough of the Slogans!" he tweeted on Saturday evening.



Presidential promise



Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament last year, the President assured Ghanaians that his government will complete all hospitals under the Agenda 111 project before he leaves office.



“I am able to say that a great deal of the preparatory work has now been completed, and work has started at eighty-seven (87) of the one hundred and eleven (111) sites. I have been assured that preliminary work on the remaining twenty-four (24) sites is ongoing,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo, however, admitted that the initial completion date given by the government for the completion of the Agenda 111 project was overly ambitious.

According to him, it has been difficult for the government to even identify suitable sites around the country for the construction of the hospitals.



'Agenda 111' Hospitals



Government has secured US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on ‘Agenda 111’ district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres.



Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The objective of the Project, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained, was to significantly deepen delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.



Each unit would have facilities such as Outpatient services, including consultation for medical and surgical cases, Ophthalmology, Dental and Physiotherapy and Imaging services.



According to government, on completion, the health facilities will be “the biggest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence.”