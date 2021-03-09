Agenda 111 is biggest investment in healthcare – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that his government will ensure the construction of regional hospitals in all the newly created regions and districts without hospitals.

Delivering his first State of the Nation address of his second term on Tuesday, March 9, President Akufo-Addo described Agenda 111 as the biggest healthcare investment in Ghana’s history.



“Construction of some hospitals has commenced and will continue without interruption. Agenda 111 is the largest infrastructural development in our history and will lead to Ghana becoming a center of medical excellence and a center of medical tourism.



“The government will continue to invest in the health sector, and continue to recruit more health workers. An electronic medical record system is currently underway, following its implementation in key health facilities. Upper East, Upper West, and Bono regions will go live on the e-health system in five days,” the President said.



The President also took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stating that the New Patriotic Party are good managers of the economy.

According to him, despite the harsh impact of Covid-19 on the economy, his government found the resources to protect all public sector workers.



“My government found the resources to cushion the impact of the pandemic because we are good managers of the economy and we are good protectors of the public purse,” the President said to loud cheers and jeers from both the Majority and Minority in Parliament.



