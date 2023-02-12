Agenda break the 8: NPP Krowor Constituency inaugurate Women's wing

The Krowor Women's Wing of the NPP says it is ready to contribute towards breaking the 8

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krowor Constituency, has inaugurated their woman wings to work towards ensuring the party's win in the 2024 general elections.

The theme for the inauguration was, "Empowering the women, building the nation to break the 8".



In an interview, the Women Organizer for NPP Krowor Constituency, Madam Naa Adole Wutah-Ofei pointed out that, whereas some people believe that the women’s organiser position is the only active role in the female front of the party, every role within the wing is essential to its objective.



According to her, while women are naturally meant to be help mates to men, it has become more necessary in the current era for women to take up active roles in the development of society.



She noted that the current NPP government has shown commitment towards women empowerment. This she said is being done through various avenues such as the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre.



"I feel happy when a woman is empowered because, the house becomes very happy," she said.



On the issuance of loans through MASLOC for women to start up and grow their businesses, Madam Wutah-Ofei said the government further finds it necessary to ensure that women are given skills further to the funding.

"If you don't give them skills training, at the end of the day when the money comes in, you will find them using it for wrong purposes, buying funeral clothes and other things. But when you train them and empowered them, that is when they use the money wisely " she added.



Madam Adole disclosed that through her own effort, she has been able to train some women in mushrooms and snail farming and has also trained 17 women to acquire makeup skills.



On the issue of disunity among the NPP Krowor Constituency, Naa Adole Wutah-Ofei said it is never true as being speculated by the NDC and added that, where there are humans, disagreement is bound to sets in and that, the NDC is also facing same.



"One thing I have realized in our party is that, normally when we are in power, the division is much".



She pointed out the variance in development experienced during the leadership of the former NPP member of parliament for the area, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye as compared to the current MP who is from the opposition NDC.



On the issue of current hardship in the country, Naa Adole said it is everywhere in the world. "As you progress, life becomes harder. You will never get something like an easy life. There is no easy life anywhere".

She therefore, called on the youth not to always depend on white-collar jobs as the only opportunity available but to use available opportunities and acquire skills as well as engage in other works that will earn them a living.



The NPP Chairman for Krowor Constituency, Mr. Joseph Attah Gyema on his part said, the aim of the inauguration is to enable the women work towards breaking of the "8" in the coming general elections.



He advised the women's wing to work hard for the party to win the seat back in the Krowor Constituency saying, they would support any NPP member who would come to contest as a Parliamentary candidate that the delegates would elect.



Mr. Attah Gyema therefore, called for unity and hard work towards victory 2024 for the NPP party.