Agent that cleared busted $10m cocaine at Tema port quells ‘false’ media report

Lawyers for Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd have said news reports that sought to suggest that the company is neck deep in the recent importation of containers concealed with cocaine are false.

The lawyers – Nana Yaa Owusu-Aduome, Blay and Associates – said in a notice that the company’s CEO, Jacob Gbati and Global Cargo and Commodities, have never engaged in the importation of any illegal drugs.



“Our clients have been made aware that State Security Agencies are investigating a matter in respect of the importation of containers of sugar allegedly mixed with some suspected illegal substance,” the notice said.



Earlier reports had indicated that Jacob Gbati was arrested to assist the police with their investigations, however, the lawyers say "we state with emphasis that, our clients...have nothing to do with the importation."

