Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association launches 2022 Homecoming

Aggrey Memorial SHS campus

The National Executives of the Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association (AMOSA) have launched the 2022 Homecoming to bring together the alumni at their alma mater in Cape Coast.

Themed Enhancing Students Discipline; The Role of Old Students, the homecoming would be held from 2nd to 4th December 2022 with a line-up of activities.



On the first day, the alumni would meet the administrators and staff of the school after their arrival; organise a career insight event with the students, and then hang out on campus.



The second day would start with a keep-fit exercise and aerobics; homecoming inspection; Annual General Meeting (AGM); durbar night and AMOSA hangout off campus. The 2022 homecoming would be climaxed with a thanksgiving service on the third day.

“We look forward to seeing all old students of our great school joining hands in Brafo Yaw to have fun and show the young ones what the future holds for them if they take their studies seriously,” Dr Peter Amponsah-Mensah, National President of the Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association told GhanaWeb.



Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School is a coeducational institution in Cape Coast founded in 1940 by the late Rev. Dr A. W. E. Appiah with six boys. He named the school Aggrey Memorial College after his late Uncle Dr J. E. Kwegyir Aggrey. The school is currently one of the top-rated schools in Ghana.



