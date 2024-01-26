Aggrieved Effutu NDC members unify for victory on December 7

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Executive Members of the National Democratic Congress in the Effutu Constituency, have been urged to commence on house-to-house mobilisation campaign with the party’s messages, to get more people on board to ensure victory on December 7.

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting to unite aggrieved members of the party in the Effutu Constituency at Winneba.



Some old executives and members of the party who were aggrieved after the constituency executive elections in 2023, reaffirmed their commitment to the party.



The meeting encouraged the entire Party membership to let by-gone be by-gone, see themselves as one family and to forge ahead to work for the party to rescue power from the NPP.



Gbande advised members and supporters in Effutu to bury their differences and grievances and continue to let the constitution of the party guide them to collectively work for former President John Dramani Mahama and Dr James Kofi Annan their Parliamentary Candidate (PC).



He stated that getting down to the grassroots to sell previous achievement of the party was one of the ways to ensure victory for the party, since winning election was about numbers.

Gbande, who is also Lawyer by profession stated that Ghanaians would vote for the NDC in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to administer good governance to better the lots of all in the Country.



“As a people we must not let the NPP intimidate and confuse us with money to continue to rule this country for their selfish gains,” he stated.



If the 24-hour economic programme proposed by former President Mahama would come on, then each member of the party had a role to play by campaigning vigorously and propagating the good works of the NDC to put smiles back in the faces of all, he stated.



He applauded members of the party in Effutu including, former executives, those who contested for the PC position and polling station executives sitting on the fence, for rescinding their decisions and availing themselves to be part of the campaign team of the constituency.



Dr James Kofi Annan, the Effutu Constituency NDC Parliamentary Candidate, thanked all the members for their love and commitment and urged them to unite for the party to achieve its goals.

He assured them that his doors were open to receiving fruitful ideas, suggestions and contributions which would help the party to win more members into its fold for victory in the 2024 elections.



Abraham Henry Arthur, the Effutu Constituency Secretary, Chief Mike Derry, Central Regional organiser, Kakra Yalley, Central Regional Executive Member and Mike Allen Hammah, former PM for Effutu were present at the meeting.



The rest were, Neenyi Francis Tagoe Former Effutu MCE, Prof Samuel Quartey, former Ambassador to Czech Republic and Mr Kow Micah Turkson the constituency Chairperson among others, addressed the meeting.