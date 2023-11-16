Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers plan protest at finance ministry on November 28

Convenor of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame

The Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management are set to stage a protest at the Ministry of Finance on November 28, 2023.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the group is seeking the release of their delayed funds from the defunct company, which was later renamed Black Shield Fund Management.



With over 55,000 customers facing locked-up investments due to the government's revocation of the company's licence, the group stated that the approved GH¢8.6 billion from Parliament, intended to settle its members, has not been disbursed.



Charles Nyame, Convenor of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, in a report, expressed dissatisfaction with the 2024 budget presented by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



According to him, the budget as presented by the minister failed to address their concerns.



In response, he called on affected members and supporters to join the protest, urging the Finance Ministry to expedite the release of the funds.



“The two roadmaps are that we are going to engage with the Attorney General and the lawyers of the SEC and two of our reps will be at the meeting, and we will thrash out those issues to see whether they can fast-track the court case or not.”

“And again, on humanitarian grounds, we pleaded that our money be paid in full and he [the Finance Minister] said he is also going to discuss with the government on what to do, and we will get a response to these in the next two weeks when we come, and so we are looking forward to them meeting our demands positively,” he stated.



