Aggrieved Wulensi NPP members smoke peace pipe

The Defeated aspirant Alhaji Abdulai Haruna (Right), and Thomas Donko Ogajah(Left) incumbent

Source: Ernest Addo, Contributor

The aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Wulensi Constituency, who threatened to quit the party, have rescinded their decision.

Consequently, they have pledged their unflinching support for the party to enable it to chalk a landslide victory in the constituency in election 2004.



The unity deal was brokered by a parliamentary hopeful of the party, Alhaji Abdulai Haruna, following series of crunch meetings to calm the nerves of his supporters who rejected an outcome of the Parliamentary primaries organised this year to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.



Alhaji Haruna, lost by two votes to the incumbent MP, Thomas Donko Ogajah. Before the unity talks, there were lots of agitations and accusations of impersonations of delegates, ghost names, among others during the voting process.



The agitations led to serious scuffles and angry supporters went berserk burning the party's constituency office and the pickup after staging a massive demonstration.

The supporters vowed not to support the incumbent MP and a number of them threatened to vote against the party in the upcoming elections.



However, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Alhaji Haruna convened a reconciliation meeting at his residence in Wulensi where he called for unity and forgiveness in the party.



He pledged to throw his weight behind the incumbent MP by campaigning for him and the party to retain the seat. "I am committing myself and my supporters today to fully participate in the campaigns for the party and the candidate to win massively. I pledged to commit resources and my strength to ensure victory in the December elections so that Nana Addo wins and the incumbent retains the seat”, he stated.



“The party is supreme and I called on my supporters to bury the hatched and join the campaign with the love they have for me," he said.

Resourcing Party for Victory



He showed commitment to the peace process by donating 15 motorbikes to support the campaign.



He further added GH?10,000 cash for the renovation of the office and gave 100 plastic chairs for use in the party office that was burnt.



Other party kingpins On his party, the incumbent MP, Thomas Donko Ogajah, expressed gratitude to the defeated aspirant for the kind gesture demonstrated.

"I am seriously overwhelmed by the commitment shown by Alhaji Haruna, I want to thank him and his supporters for the love shown and we commit to fully work together,” he said. For her part, the National Welfare Secretary of Zongo Youth Patriots, Madam Radia Adama Saani, daughter of the former MP of the constituency, said president Akufo-Addo has a good vision for the youth of Ghana hence they (the youths) must support him win the elections.



The First National Vice Chairperson of NPP, Madam Talata Asobayire, who witnessed the unity and peace talks, commended Alhaji Haruna and the party's supporters and encouraged them to show commitment, indicating that the party has good plans for the constituency.



"I want to extend the gratitude of his Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the good people of Wulensi and to tell you that he (President) has good plans for you.



“Alhaji Haruna has shown that he is a true leader and we have taken note of him, I, therefore, encourage you to support the party and ensure we win both presidential and parliamentary in the constituency.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, assured the people of his unflinching support to rally behind Alhaji Haruna to restore confidence in the people through the influential prowess he has gained in the constituency over the years.



The party launched its campaign immediately after the unity talks. Speaking to journalists, some of the supporters of Alhaji Haruna said, "We are so happy today for what has happened. We were the supporters of Alhaji Haruna who vowed to vote against the party, but today, Alhaji Haruna has shown to us all that he is a good leader and we are happy to support him"



They added that "We are fully behind Alhaji Haruna, so if today he is calling on us to unite, we will listen to him because the party is bigger than all of us. So today we want to assure everyone that, come On December 7th, NPP is winning both presidential and parliamentary in the constituency."



The aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Wulensi Constituency have smoke peace pipe after hours in crunch meeting

