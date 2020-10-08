Aggrieved customers of defunct Man Capital give govt 72hr to pay locked-up funds

One of the aggrieved customers speaking to GhanaWeb

Aggrieved customers of Man Capital Microfinance Company Limited have given the Akufo-Addo-led government a 72-hour ultimatum to pay up their locked-up funds or risk losing their votes in the upcoming December polls.

Man Capital was one of 347 microfinance companies that had their licenses revoked by the Bank of Ghana during the period of the banking sector crisis.



According to aggrieved customers, even though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has redirected customers of the defunct finance companies to the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah they are yet to receive any payment at all.



Making reference to the President’s recent declaration of commencement of payment, the aggrieved customers said the receiver has refused to see them or even give them any valuable information as regards their payment.



They indicated that they have embarked on several follows up with the receiver yet to no avail.



Insisting that they have come to their wits end, the customers have given the government a three-day ultimatum to either furnish them with useful information or pay them their locked-up funds as being done to other aggrieved customers.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb, a member of the aggrieved customers who only identified himself as Sir Kwame in the company of several others said if President Akufo-Addo fails to heed to their demands, they will pitch camp with former President John Dramani Mahama.

“When it comes to the president’s position, he promised to pay us he’s going to pay us our money, and here’s the case nothing of that sort has happened, for the past two years now…We started the journey from the stability department of the Bank of Ghana…and we moved on to EOCO…but couldn’t give us result…The president came in and told us to cease fire…so that Eric Nana Nipah takes over…,” he stated.



Adding that; “As it stands, not even one single victim of Man Capital has received a kobo…What we’re telling the president is that, we are giving him 72 hours to pay us. If after the 72 hours he doesn’t speak to Mr. Eric Nipah or get back to us, we’ll sign an MoU with John Mahama and vote for him…”



According to Mr. Kwame, Man Capital has over 2,000 customers in various parts of the country.



President Akufo-Addo during his Eastern Regional tour announced that "98%, all those whose savings were in the banks, all those savings have been refunded and paid to the people…” But there are still some customers who are still agitating for their locked-up funds.



The Central Bank began a clean-up of the financial sector in 2019 which led to the revocation of licenses of several banks, savings and loans companies, and microfinance firms.