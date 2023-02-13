Aggrieved persons in Bawku conflict cautioned against resorting to violence to resolve grievances

Security in Bawku

A Former Executive Director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding and a Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding expert, Emmanuel Bombande, has described the over-politicization of the Bawku conflict as regrettable.

He said the lack of political will to resolve the conflict is a worrying development, stating that the rule of law must be enforced to protect human lives.



Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs programme ‘Talking Point’ which discussed the Bawku conflict, Mr. Bombande said a life lost in the conflict is one too many.



He cautioned aggrieved persons, especially the youth against resorting to violence to resolve their grievances.

Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, disclosed that about five thousand military personnel will be deployed to Bawku and its environs to beef up security in the area.



He said the government is committed to ensuring that peace is restored to the area. Mr. Boakye-Danquah also encouraged the people to appreciate peace and avoid tendencies that could trigger violence.