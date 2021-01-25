Agona East MP donates PPE, lunch to schools

Mon, 25 Jan 2021 Source: Class FM
The Member of Parliament for Agona East constituency in the Central region, Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to some selected schools within her constituency.
She donated nose masks and hand sanitisers to support the staff and students.
CTV's Kamal Ahmed also reported that she distributed lunch to the students.
Madam Sawyerr and her team educated the children, teachers and parents on the serious implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Together with her team, Madam Sawyerr inspected some of the ongoing school building projects she initiated.
