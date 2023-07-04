Agona Nyakrom launches 2023 Akwambo festival

Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom

Source: GNA

The chiefs of Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West of the central region have cautioned the youth to desist from indecent dressing and abnormal haircuts during the celebration of their annual festival.

The chiefs said the planning committee would not hesitate to sanction anyone found culpable.



Addressing the chiefs and people to officially launch the 2023 festival, Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom and Chairman of the Akwambo Planning Committee, also cautioned churches in the area not to absent themselves from the service on Sunday, or the committee would mobilize Asafo companies to forcibly close those who would flout the directive.



He explained that the festival would help the chiefs and people to showcase their rich and true culture to the world.



Nana Osei Bonsu outlined the programme of the week-long festival on Saturday, August 5 to Sunday, August 13, 2023, with a clean-up exercise and a health walk to be led by Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area.



Nana Osei Bonsu mentioned others including kids' fun games to unearth talents, a gospel rock show, a football match between chiefs and leaders, a free medical screening as well as a donation of books by Millennium Ladies Association to Nyakrom schools.



A grand durbar to climax the week-long festival would be held on Saturday, August 12 and the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, and other Ministers of State are expected to attend.

On Sunday, August 13 there will be a non-denominational thanksgiving church service to raise funds to support the construction of male and female wards at Nyakrom Health Centre.



Nana Osei Bonsu urged citizens to endeavour to contribute their quota towards the development of the town.



Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku, in a welcoming address, called on the citizens of the town both home and abroad to fully participate in the festival aimed at raising funds for development projects.



Yawson Otoo, an Engineer and a politiian who presided over the function urged citizens of Nyakrom, especially various associations to contribute generously to developmental projects being carried out by the Traditional Council in the area.



He pointed out that government alone could not provide all social amenities and it was incumbent on them to contribute their quota towards the development of the town.