Agona Swedru citizens abroad donate to Swedru Government Hospital

The presentation of the Patient Vital Monitoring Machine took place at Swedru Government Hospital

Members of the Swedru Lift Association comprising of citizens from Agona Swedru in the Central Region who reside in USA, Europe and Canada have donated a Patient Vital Monitoring Machine worth GH¢18,000 to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

The presentation which took place at the hospital was done on Friday, September 4, 2020.



Presenting the item on behalf of the Association, Kwame Nyarko Aidoo noted that the gesture was primarily to augment the supplies of the government to the hospital and also provide quality health care to residents of Swedru and its surrounding areas.



This vision of the Swedru Lift Association, he said, was a way for 'Swedru mma' living abroad to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the community to the benefit of its people.

He employed the management of the hospital to take good care of the machine and make it more serviceable to the population.



The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Dzodzegbe Apetorgbor who received the item on behalf of the hospital praised the Association for their benevolent spirit and urged other associations, corporate and religious bodies churches to support the facility.



Due to its location, the Agona Swedru Government Hospital has pressure on its facilities which needed more support from NGOs and corporate bodies since the government was overstretched to meet the challenges of the facility.

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

