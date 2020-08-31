Politics

Agona West NPP inaugurates 2020 campaign team

Agona West Constituency NPP campaign team

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region has inaugurated its campaign team as part of the party’s preparedness towards election 2020.

The campaign strategy was termed “Agenda Eight-Five Percent victory”.



The leader of the team who is the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency and Minister for Gender Children and social protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, speaking with the press said: “Our task has just started as we have inaugurated our campaign team, by the grace of God. You gave us four years, president Akufo Addo and I as your member of parliament, I can say on authority that we have delivered to the good people of Ghana and Agona West Constituency.



“As I speak with you, all is set to account to the people of Agona West what we have been able to achieve in every community across the constituency within the four years you voted for me. We have been able to construct all bridges and drains in all areas where it used to flood whenever it rains across.



“Talking about roads in Agona West, all will bear me witness that most of our roads have been completed and others are under construction and we will make sure to complete them before 7th December elections.”

She added: “the party may not be able to organize rallies and mass gathering at one place to campaign due to COVID 19 and how to adhere to protocols to avoid the spread of the virus, but we have adopted a new strategy which will enable us reaches every voter across the Constituency.”



Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, therefore, called on all members to come on board to work as a team for victory on December 7, 2020.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, who is a member of the campaign team Justina Marigold Assan, also added that everybody has a unique quality in a different way that can win votes, but not everyone has leadership skills, so if you are not part of the leading team that does not mean you are not part of the campaign, all must work together to achieve our goal which is victory 2020.

