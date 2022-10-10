'Agradaa aced politicians by auctioning 'doubling money' scam' - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of IMANI Africa, is of the view that Nana Agradaa, the former fetish priestess and 'confidence trickster' outsmart Ghanaian politicians by 'auctioning doubling money scams'.

According to him, if the Police have been able to arrest Nana Agradaa for scamming her church members then all scammers including politicians must be arrested.



Cudjoe believes that Nana Agradaa is only a spiritual snake oil saleswoman, something which happens to be the trade mark of Ghanaian politicians.



In a post on his Facebook timeline after the arrest of Nana Agradaa by the police, the IMANI Africa boss wrote:



"Nana Agradaa is a spiritual snake oil saleswoman. Don't politicians sell snake oil and slogans to us all the time? Agradaa simply aced the politician by auctioning 'doubling money' scams."

"The Police must arrest all scammers," his post concluded.







Background



GhanaWeb had earlier reported that some people showed in their numbers at the church of the ‘confidence trickster’ because the repented priestess had earlier advertised through her television channel, Thunder TV, that she was going to give out monies to people.

She is also said to have advertised that she would double monies that are brought to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry, on the day.



However, as has been typical of her, particularly from the days when she was a fetish priestess, it seems the evangelist only played on the gullibility of the scores of people who appeared at her church to extort monies from them.



When she was done, as has been shared in a number of the videos available to GhanaWeb, she booted them out of the building, aided by her well-built bodyguards.



A number of the affected people are also heard ranting and calling her out.

“This is Agradaa’s church, Heavenway, and she advertised on her TV station that she was going to share monies with everyone only for us to get here, and she rather collects monies from people. She told people to bring ten million (GHC10,000) and come for two billion (GHC200,000) after which she asked people to leave the church. Things immediately turned chaotic here,” a lady giving voice commentary in one of the videos said.



Meanwhile, the Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua, alias ‘Nana Agradaa’ following the allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.



The suspect is currently assisting the Police with the investigation.



In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation”.

Watch some of the videos below:











