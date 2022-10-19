Agradaa is not from God - Dr. Joyce Aryee

Dr. Joyce Aryee

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Former Minister of State and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines Dr. Joyce Aryee has said the actions of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as 'Nana Agradaa, is a clear indication that she is not from God.

According to her, money doubling in Church is a sin that contradicts the teachings of God.



She also stated that Nana Agraada doesn't carry the spirit of God because of her actions in her Church.



Dr. Joyce Aryee urged Ghanaians to read the Bible to help them identify the true men of God and unscrupulous ones.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, she said, "We saw the real man of God which is Elijah, and the fake ones. There are a lot of fake pastors in this country so Ghanaians must read the Bible well to be able to identify the real men of God because you will be able to know the true men of God through their actions. "



Nana Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.



A viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the Church alleging that their leader, a one-time traditional priestess, had swindled them.