Agradaa remains in police custody as court strikes out bail plea

Nana Agradaa is in court over scam allegations

The founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has again been denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Bright Acquah on Thursday, October 13, 2022, struck out a bail plea by her lawyer, Reynold Twumasi.



This was after an initial bail denial during her first hearing in court on October 10.



The prosecution, represented by DSP Sylvester Asare, during today’s hearing, had prayed the court for a 2-week extension of remand for the accused on the basis that, investigations were still ongoing and needed to be concluded.



This was countered by counsel for the accused who argued that there are no ongoing investigations as prosecution seeks to establish and that nothing substantial had so far been found on his client. He added that his client will be able to meet all bail conditions.

The prosecution however noted that some 30 new witnesses had emerged whose statements had to be taken and investigated.



Presiding Judge, Bright Acquah subsequently granted the plea for extended remand, but however indicated that prosecution has 4 days instead of an additional week to conclude investigations for trial to proceed.



The case has since been adjourned till Monday, October 17, 2022.



<iframe src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/RptoEmxX-eqk5XVg5.html" class="gh-jwplayer" loading="lazy" width="100%" height="255px" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" title="Agradaa's Arrival 2" style="position:relative; height:255px;" allowfullscreen>

Background:



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.



This was announced in a statement by the Service shared via its social media handles on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” the statement said.

Nana Agradaa’s arrest comes on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things however did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She eventually is reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.

The police have since called on all persons who were affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.



“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” it added.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



