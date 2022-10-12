Agradaa returns to court on Thursday

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, alias Agradaa, is expected to be in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The founder and leader of Heavenway Champion Ministries International has been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences.



This comes after an Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded her into custody and ordered that she appear at the adjourned date.



Agradaa was arrested on Sunday after widespread reports that she had duped some members of her church in an alleged money-doubling scheme.



According to the victims, they attended her church, and gave out their monies in various amounts after she had advertised to give them multiples of their offerings.



The charges against Agradaa, who pleaded not guilty at the court’s previous sitting, include charlatanic advertisement.

According to her, she is innocent of the charges as she never duped anyone, as being alleged.



Meanwhile, there is divided public opinion over the arrest of Agradaa, who had in the past been hit with similar allegations.



According to some members of the public, the former fetish priestess has mastered the use of religion to con gullible persons.



There are, however, those who have accused the victims of being victims of their own greed.



“It is sheer greed that led people to her. It is just like lotto. It is either a won or a loss for you,” a trader stated in an interview with Oman Channel.

“This same woman was accused of duping some people in her days as a fetish priestess. Now she is saying God has called but has asked people to bring money to be doubled. I don’t blame her but those who fell for such a ploy. I would rather ask that she is freed and her church closed down because she didn’t force any of them to bring their money to him,” another trader who sells some few metres away from Agradaa’s church said.



There is, however, a growing call for her prosecution to serve justice to her alleged victims.







