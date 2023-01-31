Agradaa's lawyer granted bail

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to lawyer of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Theophilus Donkor, had been charged with verbally assaulting police officers who were in the process of arresting Agradaa.



Theophilus Donkor's bail comes after he pleaded not guilty to assault on a public officer and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



He was granted a self-recognisance bail by the court presided over by Rosemond Baah Tosu, Graphiconline.com reports.



The two parties were asked to consider resolving their case outside the court.

Mr Donkor is, however, to reappear on February 27, 2023.



Meanwhile, the lawyer has filed a motion challenging the authority of the police who arrested him.



Graphic.com stated that “the personnel from the Cantonments Police Station who arrested him did not have the authority to do so because the alleged crime was committed around the Accra Metropolitan Assembly area, a jurisdiction outside the operations of the Cantonments Police Division.”



