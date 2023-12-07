Agreement between government, Barari DV Limited should be laid before parliament immediately - Minority

John Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency,

The Minority in Parliament is insisting that the government present the 15-year mining lease agreement with Barari DV Ghana Limited before the House prior to the commencement of lithium mining at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

In accordance with Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution, the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, emphasized the necessity for parliamentary approval for agreements of this nature.



Addressing journalists in Parliament on Thursday, December 7, Jinapor said;



“Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution is explicit and it states that any transaction, including but not limited to the application for a license to exploit natural resources requires prior parliamentary approval. On this note, I want to make it loud and clear that the agreement between the government of Ghana and Barari DV should be laid before parliament without delay."



He assured the public that the Minority would thoroughly scrutinize the agreement, seeking guidance from civil society and influential figures such as former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, who has voiced concerns about the lithium agreement. Jinapor emphasized the economic significance of lithium.



“Let me assure the people of Ghana that the Minority will not let you down, we will scrutinize the agreement, we will not allow this agreement to rush through. We will seek the guidance and the involvement of civil society, and we will speak to important personalities including former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo who has been vocal on this Lithium agreement.



"The new order is lithium. Lithium is more profitable than gold, lithium is more profitable than diamond and the world order is moving to this green mineral.

"So, the Minority will insist that Ghana benefits from these resources and that the terms and agreement, if they are not in the interest of Ghana, the Minority will kick against that."



Furthermore, he cautioned Barari DV against initiating mining activities without parliamentary approval, emphasizing that any such attempt would be deemed illegal.



“We demand that the Akufo-Addo government tables or lays this agreement before Parliament without delay. Let me caution Barari that any attempt to commence mining without parliamentary approval will be illegal. A future NDC government, upon assumption of office on January 7, 2025, all mining licenses that have not met the necessary parliamentary approval, we will do the proper thing and ensure that they cease until they seek the right approval from Parliament," he concluded.



