Agric Ministry to sell foodstuff at cheaper prices at its premises in Accra

File photo of foodstuff

As part of the efforts to control prices of foodstuff, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is set to begin selling foodstuff within its premises to serve people in Accra.

The products will be brought from the farms to the ministry and sold to consumers at a cheaper price.



Speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region, sector Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie said; “the ministry itself is going to take its own initiative.”



“We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” the minister said.

Ghana is recognized as the nation with the biggest increases in food prices by the World Bank. With a 122% increase in food prices, the nation has achieved the toughest achievement in sub-Saharan Africa. Food costs have risen significantly since the beginning of the year in a number of nations throughout the world, primarily as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



According to the World Bank, Ghana is the nation in Africa with the highest food prices. According to the World Bank's October 2022 Africa Pulse report, Ghana is the sub-Saharan African nation with the highest rate of food inflation.



