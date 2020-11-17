Agricultural researcher urges government to encourage local poultry production

A local poultry farm

Agricultural researcher at the University of Ghana, Professor Ofosu Budu, has called on the government to encourage local poultry production.

He is of the view that awareness must be created among the public to help Ghanaians to realize and appreciate the importance of local poultry production.



His comments follow the outbreak of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza subtype, H5N8, in some parts the Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Denmark and the United Kingdom, resulting in the ban on the importation of poultry products from these European countries by the Ministry of food and agriculture upon advice from the veterinary services directorate.



Professor Ofosu Budu also indicated that a shift to the local poultry production would meet the demand of Ghanaians for poultry products in the festive season.



“What I think we need to do is to create awareness for alternative sources and seriously encourage local food production. We have about a few weeks and our populace has to agree that we are not in good times and we need to resort to other sources because we cannot continue importing potentially contaminated deadly virus into the system just because people will be complaining that there is deficit. We should encourage the local production to meet the deficits.”

Professor Ofosu Budu further supported the ban on the importation of poultry, stressing that it will curb the possible spread of the virus through these animals and their products.



“It is very important that we take very good advice from the government because there is evidence of an outbreak of disease and so we have to be careful. It’s always said that it is better late than never and we always have to be careful when dealing with business partners without database so now, I hope that the government and Ministry of Food and Agriculture have got enough evidence to show our key partners that it is important for us to be very careful in our imported materials.”



He also urged the government to engage stakeholders involved in the local poultry production in order to find a solution to the deficit that may arise due to the ban on imports.



“From now to December is quite close but I think if the government can meet the poultry farmers association, they may also have some suggestions as to how best they can reduce the deficit gap. They may give you information on how to meet higher demands for local production so it is important to engage the local stakeholders in all ways.”