Regional News

Agritop supports Kumasi South Hospital with fresh vegetables

The donated vegetables

Agritop Limited, a company that specializes in greenhouse production of vegetables, has donated fresh vegetables to the Kumasi South Hospital to support the COVID-19 fight at the facility.

Four hundred kilograms of tomatoes and 400 kilograms of cucumber were donated at a brief ceremony.



The donation formed part of a hunger relief programme being rolled out by the company in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to mitigate the impact of hunger following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.



Madam Nancy Tamakloe Otibo, a Representative of the company, who presented the food items, said the company was extending support to families and patients to keep food on the table during the pandemic.



"Many organisations have been donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), food and the rest but we decided to support in our way by donating vegetables to boost the immune systems of patients," she said.

"We are hopeful that this donation would help address the nutritional needs of patients and speed up their recoveries," she added.



Dr Ofori Boadu, the Medical Director of the Hospital, commended the company for the gesture and said it was the first time the facility was receiving vegetables as a donation.



He said the company’s decision to provide the hospital with vegetables was spot on, saying that, "the management of COVID-19 patients is not only about drugs but diet therapy is equally important".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.