Agromonti partners with fumigation company to disinfest Swedru Senior High School

Headmistress of the school, Golda Andam with the MD of Agromonti Company Limited, Benjamin Offei

Source: Agromonti Company Limited

On Monday 18th March 2024, Agromonti Company Limited, a leading promoter and distributor of highly efficient crop protection products and agricultural inputs partnered with Dansworld Services to disinfest Swedru Senior High School in the Central Region.

The initiative forms part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility toward ensuring a safe and hygienic environment.



In an interview with the Managing Director of Agromonti Company Limited, Mr. Benjamin Offei, he stressed the company’s desire to ensure a healthy, sanitized, and pest-free environment.



“Beyond promotion and sale of superior agricultural inputs in Ghana, our company is known as one which cares about the promotion of a safe environment. We were therefore delighted when the CEO of Dansworld Services called for our support to disinfest the entire Swedru Senior High School in preparation toward their 65th Anniversary Celebrations”. The company seized this opportunity to engage with over 4000 students on matters of hygiene and environmental safety.



The school which sits on a vast land space measuring 323,749 sqm was uniquely and neatly treated with support from Dansworld, a premium cleaning services company in Ghana.



In a statement by Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow, the Executive Director of Dansworld Services, who is also a former student of Swedru Senior High School, he expressed immense satisfaction at the outcome of their partnership with Agromonti in disinfesting the dormitories, classrooms, pantries, administration block and the entire compound in less than 4 hours.



He further appreciated Agromonti for providing all the required inputs and technical support from its Operational officer Mr Mathew Essuah who effectively coordinated the field activities. “We have been in the Environment, Health, and Safety Business for many years and consider this collaboration with Agromonti Company Limited as a great milestone toward our growth and advancement”, he concluded.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Golda Andam expressed her excitement and gratitude for the collaborative work which in her opinion was expertly done. She also praised Agromonti and Dansworld Services for their acceptance to partner with the school to promote the school’s existing Farm Project.



According to her, this would go a long way to enhance nutrition, build resilience, and ensure food security in the school. She expressed confidence the partnership with the school will advance the school’s quest to serve their students with highly nutritious meals.



In addition to the above interventions, Agromonti made further donations in support of the school’s 65th Anniversary Celebrations. The donations included T-shirts, Caps, various branded paraphernalia and a cash donation of Twenty Thousand Cedis (GHS20,000.00).



Swedru Senior High School is set to celebrate its 65th Anniversary under the theme: “Building a Resilient Educational Institution in a Challenging Global Economy; the Gains and Challenges of the SWESCO Journey”. This is in line with the school’s long-term goal of training well-equipped students to withstand global challenges and make positive impacts on society.



Agromonti Company Limited is a leading company in Ghana’s agricultural sector. Since its establishment in 2008, Agromonti has partnered with world-renowned producers of agricultural inputs such as Syngenta, BASF, Altantica Agricola, Fumi Holger, Nanjing Essence, Shenzhen Yufull industry, etc. in making the most effective and solution-oriented inputs available in Ghana. The company also provides various technical and support services to farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.