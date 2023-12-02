Agya Koo on how his colleagues collapsed his marriage, regrets of not having kids abroad

Agya Koo and his first wife, Victoria

Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has once again opened up on issues pertaining to his first marriage, and rumours that he was in an amorous relationship with a UK-based woman while married to his first wife.

Agya Koo, whose 17-year-old marriage ended with his former wife, Akua Vic, in 2013, has said in spite of their tempestuous relationship, coupled with the fact that he constantly traveled outside the country, he never cheated or even had kids abroad.



This was on the back of rumours that his popular ‘Abibrem’ song was dedicated to his then lover.



One can recall that the name, ‘Adomaa’ that popped up several times in the song, was identified as the name of Agya Koo’s lover.



This topic sparked numerous controversies at that time, as it was alleged that the actor had been visiting London to spend time with his lover when his marriage was on the verge of collapse.



However, speaking extensively on this development for the first time, Agya Koo, in a discussion on Fox FM said, “I would’ve had lots of kids abroad if I really liked women. I was scared of my wife; I was scared what she would do to me. The whole time I travelled abroad, I never had kids and although several women approached me, I tried my best not to. Because I respected and honoured my wife. “

Looking back at how his marriage ended due to claims of infidelity on the part of his wife, the Kumawood actor added,



“People advised me to give birth abroad, I should’ve heeded it the advice. by now my child would’ve been 20 years.”



He also blamed some of his colleagues for being the key ‘weapon fashioned against his marriage’.



“A lot of my colleagues are part of the reasons why it didn’t work. I remember there was an instance when I woke her up at 3 am and asked my wife to be careful because people are plotting against our marriage. I told her I have envisaged what is about to happen and the people behind it know that it won’t work with me so they will try their best to make her the target.



“When all the major deals were coming my way, exactly during that period, people exchanged contacts with my wife and started staying in touch with her. They were advising her on several things. And most of these people were my own colleagues. There were times, they’ll invite her to hotels, host her there for some time; I have all this information, I know these people. I meet these people and still give them money,” he added.







