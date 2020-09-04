General News

Agyapa: House of Chiefs denies issuing statement on Mahama’s Akyem jibe

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs

The Public Relations Officer of National House of Chiefs, Stephen Owusu has urged Ghanaians to disregard a statement circulating on social media and in some newspapers regarding former President John Dramani Mahama’s tribal comments on social media.

According to him, the National House of Chiefs has not released any statement in that regard, alleging that someone used the Institution’s letter head to issue the statement.



This follows a highly ethnocentric post made by the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress on his Facebook timeline few days ago.



In the post which seems to suggest that the Agyapa Royalties Investment deal was a fraudulent deal between President Akufo-Addo and the people of Akyem in the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama uncharitably descended on the good people of Akyem, describing them in unprintable words.



The post, which was initially written and shared by the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga, Isaac Adongo, was further shared by Mr Mahama on his Facebook page on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, Stephen Owusu said the National House of Chiefs will call on the IGP and the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to come into the matter and bring the culprits into book.



“Although technology has come to help us to develop, this is not the way we want it, but to use the letterhead of the National House of Chiefs to issue statement. We will call on the IGP and the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to come into the matter and bring the culprits into book,” he said.



He said the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV has not made any comments with regards to what former President Mahama posted.



He added that,”We have not taken any decision on what Mahama did because we held a meeting on just last Friday, and if something is happens, the Chiefs will condemn what is wrong, but it is unfortunate that this has been attributed to the President of the National House of Chiefs.”

