General News

Agyapa Royalties deal to roll out before 2020 ends - Ofori Atta says; takes a swipe at critics

Barring any hitches, shares of the much talked about Agyapa Royalties deal will be rolled out before the end of year 2020.

This was made known by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'



"The market is ripe and hopefully everything will be rolled out this year...This is really in the best interest of this country. We have a good heart and we’re Godfearing and by the grace of God everything will work together for this country," he said.



Addressing the controversies surrounding the deal, the Finance Minister said there is no need for Ghanaians to fret because Agyapa is in the best interest of the country.



"What I can assure is that we will always strike the best deal and we have been as transparent as we can see. Many people established a company and nothing was heard about it. But for two years this has been in parliament; making sure all the t’s are crossed and I’s are dotted. The issue of integrity, it being owned by government; making sure that all the resources are used appropriately; I think that all has been done" he averred.



The lenses of a flying eagle

Ken Ofori-Atta has asked critics to disabuse their mind that government has an ill-intention as far as the deal is concerned.



He said if they (critics) are able to move from a sense of nepotism, they can see 'a country moving to expand its horizon.



"This is not going to disturb our revenue flow. We're moving into a whole different realm of possibilities so once you get rid of any sense of ill-play and nepotism and all of that, you can see a country moving to expand its horizon and give us a vision of an eagle that must fly. We are quite comfortable with the transaction…we have followed all the principles, legalities…the right time is now" he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.