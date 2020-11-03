Agyapa Royalty: Akufo-Addo demonstrated respect in directive to Ofori-Atta - Kamal Deen

Deputy Communications Director of NPP, Kamal Deen Abdullai

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen Abdullai, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exhibited true leadership in his decision to refer the Agyapa Royalty deal back to Parliament after the Special Prosecutor’s corruption risk assessment.

He said the president paid heed to state protocols and respect for state institutions in his decision.



“President Akufo-Addo clearly demonstrated his respect for state institutions by ordering the Finance Minister to take the deal back to Parliament for further scrutinisation,” Kamal Deen Abdullai said in interaction with CitiNews.



He further argued that the president strengthened the democratic principles in the country with his attempt to ensure transparency.



“I am happy for Ghana because when I read the response of President Akufo-Addo to the report submitted by the Special Prosecutor and the second paragraph of same where the president seeks to tell us (Ghanaians) and remind us that indeed we have come of age because institutions are allowed and seen to be working,” he argued.

Adding that, “So, I am happy and I want Ghanaians to view this with the spectacle of happiness, and we must make sure that our democracy is strengthened.”



In September 2020, a number of CSOs demanded amongst other things the withdrawal of the deal over claims of lack of transparency on the part of government.



The deal which is to monetise Ghana’s gold royalty was subsequently taken to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for a corruption risk assessment to be conducted. The outcome of the assessment found some anomalies in the deal which is yet to be dealt with.