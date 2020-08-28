Politics

Agyapa Royalty: Minority chastising govt without perusing deal - NPP

A cross-section of some members of the minority in parliament

The governing New Patriotic Party has called out the opposition NDC for chastizing the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, saying the party is not reading the deal properly.

The party has also rubbished claims that the deal is risky, saying Ghanaians must be optimistic and prepared to take risks.



Speaking on the Weekly review segment on the Morning Starr on Friday, Member of the NPP campaign team Abdul-Mujeeb Kele said “Ghanaians must be prepared to take risks, we must be optimistic.”



“We have to be optimistic and realistic as a people. We are taking risks based on the size of our economy and minerals available to government. This is not a deal that’s not going to inure to the benefit of Ghanaians. How do you put up a bill that will see the legislature and judiciary have no say.”



He added, “the minority have not read the document and until they read it, they have no basis for saying this deal is not transparent.”



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has stated that the government will not suspend the deal in compliance with demand from civil society over lack of transparency and possible conflict of interest situation. A development the minority has rejected.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, has also reportedly described the inability of the state to review or evaluate the effectiveness of the Agyapa Royalties deal in the future as “unconscionable”.



It consents that there will be no transparency when the government tries to shield information from people.



Economist Dr Lord Mensah is also of the view that Ghana is not ready to take the risk with the Agyapa Royalty deal.



He said “as a country, I don’t think we are ready for this risk…looking at the clauses in this agreement, I foresee us payment judgment debt in the future. I think it’s quite complex for a nation that’s gradually developing its financial market to jump into such kind of deal,” Dr. Mensah said.

