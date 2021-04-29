'Agyapa' Special Prosecutor - Martin Amidu implicates SP nominee, Agyebeng

Martin Amidu, Former Special Prosecutor

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has hinted that the Special Prosecutor nominee is part of the members that sealed the Agyapa Royalty deal.

In a letter issued by Mr Amidu, he indicated that one of the beneficiaries of the Agyapa Royalties Transaction is an Africa Legal Associates member whose contract to participate in the transaction was found to be contrary to the Public Procurement Act and tainted by bid-rigging.



He noted that “the alter ego of Africa Legal Associates is a cousin of the President who also established Asaase Radio which began official transmission on 14th June 2020”



“The Agyapa Royalties Transaction records show the role the President’s cousin who established Africa Legal Associates, and Asaase Radio played with White &Case LLP, of London, one of the foreign law firms in the suspected corruption transaction,”



“It must, therefore, be worrying to any patriotic Ghanaian not afraid of the culture of silence to see Asaase Radio undertaking political propaganda beginning on 25th April 2021 to 26th April 2021 to prepare the minds of the Ghanaian and international public to accept the surrogate of the alter ego of the Asaase Radio station and Africa Legal Associates as the Special Prosecutor as mandated under section 4(1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959). In the attempt of persons implicated in the Agyapa Royalties Transaction corruption assessment report to pressurize the President to appoint their surrogate as the Special Prosecutor to safeguard their interests, the online reportage of Asaase Radio resorted to direct fabrications, lies, and omissions against me in its narration of the reasons for my resignation,” it stated.

The letter also stated that he awaits how independently the corruption case levelled against the government would be dealt with upon the nomination of a new Special Prosecutor.



“Asaase Radio and the nominator of the proposed new Special Prosecutor know or ought to have known the extent of the involvement of their surrogate as a lawyer for suspects in pending suspected corruption cases in which the Government showed undue interest in the Office of the Special Prosecutor which I await to see how independently and impartially those cases will be handled to the conclusion should the President submit the name of the nominee to Parliament, he is approved, and then appointed.



“I read Sir Sam Jonah’s expose on impunity, corruption, and other “isms” militating against the fight against corruption in government and the economy before reading the series of propaganda publications by Asaase Radio on its preferred and proposed new Special Prosecutor. No impartial observer can disagree with Sir Sam Jonah’s reflections except beneficiaries of the system who loot from the public purse. The fight against corruption in Ghana has been and is still in State Capture. Mark my words!,” the letter added.