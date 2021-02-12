Agyapa deal: Amidu expressed his opinion in his report – Godfred Dame

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate, Godfred Dame, says the corruption assessment risk released by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu on the controversial Agyapa deal is nothing but just his opinion on the deal.

According to him, Mr Amidu resigned because of a request on a hearing for persons indicted in his report.



Answering questions during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of parliament, Mr Dame said President’s suggestion to Amidu on the matter was misconstrued.



The nominee contended that he sees no vitiating factors with the Agyapa deal.



He indicated that he “was not part of the transaction for the Agyapa deal because of the schedule of work,” but added that “I have studied the opinion of the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo,” and fully supports that position.

Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K Amidu tendered his resignation letter to the President on Monday, November, 16, 2020.



Mr. Amidu in his resignation letter to the President said: “The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor.”



However, he bluntly cited the poor support he’s received from the President in his undertakings as the Special prosecutor indicating that the straw that broke the camel’s back was the corruption risk assessment conducted on the Agyapa royalties transaction and the reaction he received thereon.