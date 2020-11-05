Agyapa deal: Angels with dirty faces set to rob Ghana – Wereko-Brobby

Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, NPP member

Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, a member of the incumbent NPP has called out the persons masquerading as “angels with dirty faces” who were set to rob the country with the Agyapa Royalties deal.

“Angels with dirty faces who set out to rob #sikaman on a wing and a prayer,” a post on his Facebook timeline read. The post followed the news of the corruption risk assessment by the Special Prosecutor, Martin ABK Amidu.



Dr. Wereko-Brobby added: “The Agyapa deal stunk from the get-go.”



When prompted by a commentator that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed that the Agyapa deal goes back to Parliament, Dr. Wereko-Brobby quickly replied that the Agyapa agreement must be scrapped now.



He explained that “scrapped means going nowhere. Cooked for internal consumption.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance says it is ready to resubmit the Agyapa Royalties agreement to Parliament for a review as directed by President Akufo-Addo.



“We wish to assure the general public that the Ministry of Finance is committed to implementing the directives of His Excellency the President,” part of a statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry read.



