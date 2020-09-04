General News

Agyapa deal: Gabby sues Zita over ‘false’ claims on Facebook

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko owns Africa Legal Associates

Gabby Otchere Darko has sued former Information Minister Sabah Zita Benson for publishing ‘false’ claims against him in the Agyapa royalties deal.

In a writ filed at the High Court, lawyers of Mr Otchere-Darko said the former Minister took to Facebook and made allegations of corrupt conduct against their client in the deal which has garnered massive public attention.



The suit also noted the former ambassador accused the lawyer of using his law firm to siphon state resources.



Mr Asare Otchere Darko is already in court with a member of the Minority in Parliament over similar claims on the royalties deal.



Agyapa deal in Ghana’s interest – Finance Minister



The government has maintained that the approval of five agreements to allow a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Agyapa Royalties Limited, to leverage Ghana’s mineral royalties to secure about $1 billion is in the best interest of Ghana.



The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has explained that the deal would allow the government to leverage Ghana’s mineral royalties to finance large infrastructural projects, especially in mining communities.

The minister has subsequently dispelled some public assertions that the deal was shrouded in secrecy and raised conflict of interest issues.



He has stressed that due procedure was followed in enacting the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF) Act, 2018 (Act 978) and the subsequent approval of the five agreements that paved the way for Agyapa Royalties to own the rights to mineral royalties in the country.



See the suit below









