Agyapa deal: Heads had to roll over Martin Amidu's risk assessment report - Domelevo

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has lamented how the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is treating the fight against corruption.
Speaking specifically on the botched Minerals Royalties deal that has been suspended since 2020, Domelevo averred that it is worrying that no officials were sanctioned for their roles in the deal to date.
De particularly referred to the fact that a Special Prosecutor's report of October 2020 had clearly stated that the processes involved in the deal were not above board.
"Heads should have rolled when Martin Amidu did a corruption risk assessment of this deal," Domelevo submitted on Hot Issues programme on TV3, March 17, 2024.
The then-Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, in October 2020, released his corruption risk assessment in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.
The deal was suspended following critique by the Minority in Parliament and sustained advocacy by some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) about how the state stood to be shortchanged.
It recently became public that the state spent about US$14m in processing the deal.
