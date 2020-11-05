Agyapa deal: Resign or Akufo-Addo must sack you – PPP VP candidate to Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, must resign from his position or be removed from office by the President.

According to the PPP Vice-Presidential candidate, the Finance Minister used his office to inure to his benefit in the negotiation of the Agyapa Royalty deal as a shareholder of Data Bank.



Mr Asamoah-Siaw commended the Special Prosecutor Mr Martin Amidu, for the due diligence done in exposing the rot and the conflict of interest cited in the whole Agyapa Royalty deal.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 5 November 2020, Mr Siaw said: “there is no need to give our Mineral Royalties to a foreign company through some complex and dubious deal and turn around to the capital market to borrow at an expensive interest rate for development”.



He further called on President Akufo-Addo to sack the finance minister, if he is indeed committed to fighting corruption.



Meanwhile, Mr Asamoah-Siaw has said when voted into power in the upcoming December polls, the PPP will carry out many reforms removing ministers from parliament, the election of Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCE's) and create the office of the independent prosecutor to expose all corrupt practices of government.

He also added that the right to information bill will be implemented with a sense of urgency for the purposes of transparency in government duties.











