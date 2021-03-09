Agyapa deal is coming back to parliament - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) that government will table the controversial Agyapa deal before Parliament again.

He said the government will come back to engage Parliament on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction.



The President in his SONA said his administration would engage the 8th Parliament on ways to ensure the deal sees the light of day.



He said: “the government will come back to engage the House on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction”.



A corruption risk assessment report by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu concluded that there were breaches in the Public Procurement Act and Public Financial Management Act with regards to how transaction advisors were procured.



Martin Amidu stated that the process raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.



He also claimed that the procurement of service providers for the transaction also gave rise to possible cronyism, nepotism, and could result in illicit financial activities and money laundering.

He later resigned from his work citing interference from the President.



In his three page letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo, he indicated that his decision is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”



According to him, President Akufo-Addo was not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.



“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he emphasised.



He stated that the trauma he faced regarding his risk assessment report of the controversial Agyapa deal is not enough reasons for him to bow out as well as interference in other investigations by some State officials.



