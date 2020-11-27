Agyapa deal is the mother of all corruption since independence - Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his swearing-in as the first gentleman of the land pledged to fight corruption to the brim but has been described otherwise by the former special prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

According to the anti-corruption campaigner, President Akufo-Addo is the mother of all corruption since Ghana gained independence in 1957.



He also accused the president of shielding corrupt officials in his administration.



His comment follows infractions spotted in the controversial Agyapa Royalties transaction after his previous office assessed the deal.



In a 27-page response to the Presidency, Martin Amidu said, “I have underscored the deliberate distortions and manipulations of facts contained in the opening paragraphs of your letter written to me on the directives and instructions of the President to demonstrate that your letter to me from its inception was intended to be the personification of falsehoods to the good people of Ghana and to divert public attention from a very important and serious anti-corruption assessment in respect of the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction documents report which I conducted professionally as the first Special Prosecutor of Ghana.”

“The Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction contains the mother of all suspended corruption and corruption-related offences to be discovered in the first analysis of the risk of the prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment since Ghana attained its independence in 1957,” Amidu stated.



Read Martin Amidu's response below.



