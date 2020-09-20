Agyapa demo blocked but others were allowed to protest over social media comment - A Plus

A Plus

Political activist and critic of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A Plus, has reacted to a Court order restraining the Alliance for Social Equity and Accountability (ASEPA) from going ahead with a demonstration exercise to protest the controversial Agyapa Royalties agreement.

The civil society group, had planned to hit the streets of Accra on Monday, September 21, 2020, to register its displeasure over the said deal that seeks to monetize Ghana’s gold royalties.



But the Ghana Police Service through the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has secured a High Court order to block the planned demonstration.



According to the Court, its decision was arrived at after scrutinising the affidavit presented by the police and the response submitted by the counsel of the plaintiff on the ex-parte motion filed on the matter.



“It is hereby ordered that, the respondents herein namely ASEPA and Mensah Thompson [Executive Secretary] or any other group of persons affiliated to the respondents are prohibited and restrained from demonstrating against an agreement passed by the Parliament of Ghana popularly known as Agyapa agreement which demonstration is intended for 21st September 2020”, the restraining order said.

Reacting to this, however, Kwame 'Bosom' A Plus could not fathom why the police chief will run to the Court to seek an order to block the planned Agyapa demonstration in the same country where a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Okyeman recently protested over 'Akyem Sakawa Boys' comment posted on Facebook by Bolgatanga Central MP, Hon. Isaac Adongo and subsequently shared by former President, John Dramani Mahama.



“The IGP has run to the high court with an Exparte to secure an injunction against the Agyapa Demo in this same country where a group of people were allowed to demonstrate because of a social media comment.”, he wrote on his Facebook page sighted by Ghana Guardian.



The post added: “This is the country that is so religious that we have demolished buildings worth millions to build a church for God.”





